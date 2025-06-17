Pomas Fire near Glacier Peak wilderness reaches 360 acres, 0% contained

Originally posted at MyNorthwest.com

The Pomas Fire, a wildfire burning 36 miles northwest of Entiat in the Glacier Peak wilderness, has reached more than 360 acres in size as of Monday afternoon.

Firefighters are actively working to control and extinguish the fire. Crews believe a lightning strike prompted the fire.

Someone first noticed the fire on June 13, with smokejumpers responding within an hour. The fire is inaccessible by road, making it difficult to extinguish. Additionally, the fire is burning in an area filled with heavy, dead, down timber from the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

“No evacuation orders have been issued,” The U.S. Forest Service stated. “However, road closures are currently in effect at the time of this post.”

The U.S. Weather Service in Spokane, the U.S. Forest Service for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and Chelan County Emergency Management have all responded to the fire with resources and support.

The fire is 0% contained, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

