Police: Victim stabbed in face after welfare call in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) says officers found a victim with a stab wound to the face after a welfare check on Tuesday.

According to TPD, the incident was isolated, and the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police received a call for a welfare check just before 6 p.m. on Ryan Way near 47th Avenue South.

The call was upgraded after a stabbing was reported.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the face.

