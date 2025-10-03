Police: Victim stabbed in face after welfare call in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) says officers found a victim with a stab wound to the face after a welfare check on Tuesday.
According to TPD, the incident was isolated, and the victim and suspect knew each other.
Police received a call for a welfare check just before 6 p.m. on Ryan Way near 47th Avenue South.
The call was upgraded after a stabbing was reported.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the face.
