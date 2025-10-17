Police use drone technology to track down 4 robbery suspects in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Four suspects were arrested after drones were used to locate them after assaulting and attempting to rob a man in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department says an attempted robbery happened on the 102nd Avenue SE near O Street SE on Wednesday.

The suspects were said to have worn masks and threatened the man with a gun.

Officers tracked down the suspect at 102nd Avenue SE near SE 268th Place, where it was believed that they were hiding.

One suspect was located before the other three were found.

Drones were used to get a better view of the situation while tracking down each suspect.

Two suspects were found after exiting a nearby trailer. They eventually surrender.

The third suspect was seen closing the door of the trailer as they were leaving.

He was taken into custody after police went into the trailer.

Auburn Police didn’t give information on the arrest or what charges they were booked under.

