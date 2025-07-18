Police use bait bike with hidden GPS to arrest two suspects at Lynnwood Transit Hub

Two people were arrested during a bicycle theft sting at the Lynnwood Transit Center, according to a statement from the Lynnwood Police Department.

Investigators placed an unsecured bicycle near the transit hub, outfitted with a hidden GPS tracking device, as part of an ongoing emphasis operation targeting theft in the area.

One suspect took the bait and pedaled away toward Highway 99.

A second person attempted to mount the bike on the front rack of a Community Transit bus.

Officers tracked both suspects in real time and took them into custody shortly after the thefts occurred.

The bicycle was recovered in undamaged condition.

In addition to being arrested for theft, both individuals had outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, police said.

Authorities emphasized that operations like these will continue at the Lynnwood Transit Center, where property crimes have been a growing concern.

In a message posted online, the department added: “A friendly reminder: if it’s not yours, don’t take it.”

