Police: Two arrested in Kent may be linked to ATM theft ring

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says they arrested two people who might be connected to an ATM theft ring in King and Pierce counties.

Officers say one of them—Diana Hayward— tried to hide in a refrigerator, but they found and arrested her.

On Friday, the department arrested Hayward and a 39-year-old man named Sean Coleman in Kent—both have a history of run-ins with the law.

The department says Coleman is a known gang member and is considered armed and dangerous. Officers say he has five felony convictions and was arrested on two felony warrants for having a gun illegally.

Hayward, according to the department, has 23 felony convictions and was arrested on warrants for breaking into a home and stealing a car.

During a search warrant following the arrest, officers found two loaded guns, including a fully automatic Glock and a rifle.

Officers also found seven cell phones that were possibly used in the crimes.

