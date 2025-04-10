Police: Two arrested, $1.6K and cocaine seized during proactive patrols in Belltown

SEATTLE — Police arrested two men and recovered more than $1,600, as well as nearly five grams of crack cocaine, during proactive patrols in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the first arrest happened near 2nd Avenue and Blanchard Street just after 8 a.m. Officers on bike patrols reportedly spotted a 33-year-old man who’d been arrested for narcotics delivery just a few weeks earlier, on March 19, in the same spot.

Police say the suspect was seen taking money and providing a man with a white rock believed to be crack cocaine. Officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect for drug sale/delivery, recovering 3.6 grams of crack cocaine as well as cash.

Around 30 minutes later, bike officers on proactive patrols saw another suspect, a 32-year-old man, near 3rd Avenue and Bell Street. Officers saw the suspect go behind a white van, where he was then seen taking cash from a man and giving the man a baggie with what appeared to be crack cocaine inside. After officers watched the 32-year-old suspect conduct another transaction, he was arrested for drug sale/delivery, and found he had more than $1,500 in cash as well as 1.3 grams of crack cocaine on him.

Seattle police confirm that both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.





