Police: Three suspects connected to 80 violent crimes throughout King County

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man and two other suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of violent crimes in King County, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Detectives say the 18-year-old suspect is allegedly connected to 80 violent crimes throughout the County, starting in 2024.

He was arrested on August 14 when detectives found him at a trade school in South Seattle. SPD said he immediately ran from officers when they arrived.

He was eventually arrested and charged with ten counts of first-degree robbery.

During the chase, the suspect dropped a backpack, which was picked up by a 19-year-old man who went inside the school, SPD said.

Police chased the man inside, where he allegedly assaulted three officers while trying to escape.

He was arrested and found with a ghost gun as well as six prior convictions, according to police.

Another 19-year-old student was arrested at the school for his alleged association to the 18-year-old suspect, the blotter post said.

