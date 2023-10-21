Police talk to woman who said she was shot walking in Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — A woman told police she was shot Friday night in the Chinatown International District.

The Seattle Police Department said she was dropped off at Swedish First Hill Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police talked to the 34-year-old woman around 8:30 p.m. who said she was shot while walking near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

After she was shot, she called someone to take her to the hospital.

SPD said officers searched the area for evidence of a shooting but didn’t find any.

The woman was in stable condition before she was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group