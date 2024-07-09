Police and SWAT teams respond to domestic violence standoff in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department and a SWAT team engaged in a standoff early Tuesday morning following a suspected domestic violence shooting in South Seattle.

According to SPD, patrol officers first responded to reports of a shooting at 3:18 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Norfolk Street. They found a 47-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg and took care of her until she was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers determined that this was a domestic violence-related shooting. The woman reported to SPD that her husband, who had been using narcotics, had accused her of cheating. He then shot her in the leg before she was able to run away and call 911.

The armed suspect, a 41-year-old man, barricaded himself inside their home and refused to cooperate with police.

As of around 8:20 a.m., Seattle Police Negotiators are at the scene attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution. The SWAT team is also still on the scene leading the tactical response.

Officers with the SPD say there is probable cause to arrest the man for first-degree assault, and that additional weapons violations may be applied.

