Police: Sisters arrested for ‘belligerent’ behavior at Tukwila business

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two sisters were arrested and police recovered a firearm following an instance of “belligerent” behavior at a Tukwila business.

Officers responded to the area of 14000 Interurban Ave. S, near the Fortune Casino, just after midnight. When they arrived, they found a woman screaming and acting hostile. Officers say they tried to de-escalate the situation but she was unwilling to do so, and did not want to leave after multiple warnings.

That woman was eventually arrested and booked into jail.

Shortly after, the sister of that woman also showed up and displayed “similar very hostile, aggressive and erratic behavior” toward officers and also refused to leave.

She was also taken into custody by force because she was resisting arrest, Tukwila Police claim.

A handgun was found on the woman. Police said she was a convicted felon, which meant she was not allowed to have a gun. She was also booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.









