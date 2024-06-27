Police seek help identifying woman allegedly using fake ID to withdraw cash in Seattle area

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who has allegedly used a fake ID to withdraw money from various locations around Seattle.
On Wednesday, detectives released stills of bank videos where a woman is suspected of withdrawing money.
According to police, she has been using a fake ID at various banks around Seattle.
She has allegedly withdrawn $12,000 from various accounts, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mozeak at smozeak@lynnwoodwa.gov or by phone at (425) 670-5512.
