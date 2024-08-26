Police search for homicide suspect, man dead from multiple gunshots in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Yakima Police answered 911 calls of gunshots in the area of North 18th Avenue and Willow Street.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police immediately attempted to aid the man but were unsuccessful.

Police do not know the reason for the shooting and are actively investigating.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can notify family members.

Officers are asking anyone with security cameras in the vicinity of the shooting, to look for anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kevin Cays of the Major Crimes Unit at (509) 249-6874 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.









©2024 Cox Media Group