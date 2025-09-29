SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for the driver of a red Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the driver’s side rear end after the car allegedly hit a train in South Seattle.

According to SPD, patrol officers responded to reports of a hit and run vehicle collision into a Link Light Rail train near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South (MLK) and South Kenyon Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic was temporarily backed up on MLK, but has since cleared up.

According to Sound Transit, there were no injuries reported.

Anyone that sees a Red Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the driver’s side rear end is asked to call 911 immediately.

Here is a stock photo of a red 2012 Volkswagen Jetta provided by SPD:

Police search for driver after hit-and-run with train Photo Courtesy: SPD

