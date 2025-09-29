Police search for black SUV after Capitol Hill shooting leaves woman injured

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An altercation in Capitol Hill involving pepper spray and multiple gunshots sent one woman to the hospital on Sunday.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to reports of a shooting near Broadway E. and E. Harrison Street, SPD announced.

One female victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to her knee. SPD and the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) provided medical assistance.

SFD later transported the injured woman to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

Officers determined that a fight between a group of people occurred, which led to several people being pepper-sprayed and gunshots being fired.

Surveillance camera footage revealed that the suspect fired numerous shots into a crowd and fled in a black SUV.

Law enforcement was not able to locate the female suspect.

