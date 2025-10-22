Police say West Seattle drug suspect arrested while family shopped at Westwood Village

Seattle police say narcotics detectives and a SWAT team arrested a 51-year-old man in West Seattle last week after a months-long investigation into widespread drug trafficking tied to several neighborhoods.

Detectives began looking into the man after arresting another suspect on July 16 in the 2600 block of Southwest Cambridge Street.

That suspect had been selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from an RV.

Investigators soon traced the operation to a supplier living in SeaTac, a convicted felon with a long history of drug and other criminal offenses.

According to detectives, the man routinely traveled from SeaTac to neighborhoods including South Park, White Center, and Westwood Village, spending hours selling narcotics.

Police say his activity contributed to drug overdoses, retail theft, car prowls, and vehicle thefts in the area.

After gathering enough evidence, investigators developed probable cause to arrest him for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

On Oct. 15, around 10:30 p.m., detectives watched as the man drove with his wife and children to the Westwood Village shopping center.

While his family went shopping, police say he crossed into nearby Roxhill Park, where several suspected drug users quickly approached him.

SWAT officers moved in and arrested the man without incident.

Roxhill Park—less than a mile from Chief Sealth International High School—is described by detectives as a known hotspot for drug use, dealing, and fencing stolen goods due to its secluded trail system.

Police said the suspect sometimes used an electric scooter to move through the park while selling drugs.

During the arrest, detectives recovered:

178.6 grams of powdered fentanyl

42.2 grams of methamphetamine

41.5 grams of an unidentified white powder

$291 in cash

Drug paraphernalia, scales, and packaging materials

The man was booked into the King County Jail for multiple drug-related crimes.

His bail was set at $250,000.

