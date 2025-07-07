POLICE: Redmond employee says he shot apparent car thief in self-defense

REDMOND, Wash. — Police in Redmond are investigating a shooting near the QFC along Redmond Way Sunday night.

According to Redmond PD, officers responded to a reported disturbance involving a gun at around 11 p.m.

Redmond PD shared details from their preliminary investigation: An employee of a nearby business says he observed a man attempting to steal his car and confronted him. During the encounter, the employee says the suspect became aggressive and advanced on him. The employee was in legal possession of a handgun and fired, striking the suspect once in the abdomen. The employee stated to police that he acted in self-defense.

Police report the suspect is being treated at Harborview Medical Center, and no other injuries were reported.

No other shots were fired, and the employee is fully cooperating with detectives, police say, though the investigation is ongoing.

