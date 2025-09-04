Police: Man with warrant jumps into Arlington river while fishing to avoid arrest

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A person who had a warrant out for escaping Department of Corrections (DOC) custody was arrested after law enforcement made contact with him while he was fishing.

On Sept. 3, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) police officer made contact with a man who was fishing at Haller Park on the Stillaguamish River.

The officer asked WDFW to run the man’s information and was alerted that he had an active DOC warrant.

“Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police are responsible for law enforcement statewide, including state and federal lands and waters, and respond to a variety of related issues from poaching to natural disaster response, public safety to habitat and endangered species protection,” WDFW explained on its Facebook page.

It’s unclear why the officer initially thought to have WDFW run the man’s information when making contact with him.

The man jumped into the river when the officer tried to take him into custody.

The officer went right in after him and quickly caught up to the man downriver.

The man, tired and wet, was taken into custody, according to WDFW.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

