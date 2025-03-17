Police: Man shot last month in Tacoma dies from injuries

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is working to learn who shot a 34-year-old man last month.

Officers say the man died from his injuries on March 16 – about two weeks after the shooting.

On February 27, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers were called to Pacific Avenue after someone heard gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found a man who’d been shot. They provided lifesaving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information that might help solve this case is asked to call Tacoma police.





©2025 Cox Media Group