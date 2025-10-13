Police: Man arrested in Pioneer Square after loaded rifle falls out of car

SEATTLE — A man was allegedly arrested in Seattle’s Pioneer Square this weekend after patrol officers saw a loaded rifle fall out of his car.

The Seattle Police Department says a 29-year-old man was arrested during nightlife emphasis patrols in Pioneer Square on Sunday.

Officers were patrolling 2nd Avenue South near South Main Street after a nearby bar had closed.

That’s when police say they saw a loaded, short-barreled rifle with a thirty-round magazine fall out of the man’s vehicle.

The man was arrested, and the gun was taken as evidence.

He was taken into custody but released shortly afterward.

Illegal gun possession charges have been forwarded to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

Police recommended criminal charges for unlawful possession of a loaded rifle in a motor vehicle.

