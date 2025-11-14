Police: Man arrested after falsely reporting girlfriend was shot in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A man was arrested last week after calling 911 and making false reports about a shooting involving his girlfriend, according to the Kent Police Department.

The 28-year-old Auburn man called 911 and told dispatchers that his girlfriend had been shot behind an East Hill business.

When emergency responders and officers arrived, no shooting victim was found.

The man then claimed his girlfriend was invisible.

Police determined that he was not experiencing hallucinations or any other mental health crisis.

He was eventually arrested for making a false report.

