Police looking for person who shot man in White Center

SEATTLE — Seattle police and King County deputies are searching for a gunman after a shooting occurred in the White Center area.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in an alley along Southwest Barton Street, between 17th and 18th Avenues Southwest, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There is an encampment about halfway down the alley, and that’s where the shooting happened.

“We have an adult male shot once in the back,” SPD Detective Brian Pritchard said. “Officers provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. Right now, that person is in serious condition. We have King County out here searching with their drone, trying to locate the suspect.”

That suspect is still at large. Police said they have no motive for the shooting.

Those with any information related to the shooting are urged to call SPD or 911.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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