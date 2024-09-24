Police looking for person who assaulted International students near Capital Mall in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect who pepper-sprayed a group of international students.

The assault happened around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday in the city of Olympia.

According to police, a group of four students were getting off an Intercity Transit Bus at the Capital Mall station when a suspect sprayed the group before getting away.

The suspect is described as a white female wearing black glasses and a gray or purple knit cap.

Police said the suspect may also be riding a gold scooter.

If you witnessed the incident, police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 360-704-2740 and reference case number 2024-5611.





