Police looking for man connected to Bellevue homicide

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who they believe is connected to a homicide that happened earlier this week.

On July 30 around 7:23 a.m., police got a call about a possible death on SE Eastgate Way, near a corporate office campus. The body of a 54-year-old man was found next to a facility building.

He pronounced the man dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Samuel Hitchcock in connection to the homicide.

He has not been officially named as a suspect by police.

If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 right away.

Hitchcock is unhoused and may not still be in Bellevue.

He is 5′7″ and 125 pounds with long dark hair.

