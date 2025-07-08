Police looking for 15-year-old missing out of Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old last seen in Puyallup.

A Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) was issued for Ashyra McCallum on behalf of the Puyallup Tribal Police Department.

McCallum was last seen on July 5 around 7 p.m., but WSP did not specify where in Puyallup.

The teen may not be able to get home without assistance.

McCallum was last seen wearing a purple shirt and dark blue pants.

WSP says McCallum has tattoos on their arm and hands, and has black and orange hair with brown eyes.

Call 911 if you see them.

