Police issue warning after stranger approaches kids at North Bend bus stop

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Snoqualmie Police Department wants the public to stay alert after a concerning incident at a North Bend bus stop.

Police say a man in a white van pulled up to a group of children waiting for the bus and offered them a ride.

The children said no called for help.

Officers say they’re adding extra patrols near schools and bus stops because of what happened.

Here is what the department suggests:

If possible, arrange for children to walk to and from the bus stop with a friend, neighbor, or trusted adult.

Help your child stay aware of their surroundings. Remind them to keep an eye out for unfamiliar vehicles or people.

Dress them in bright or reflective clothing, especially during early mornings or late afternoons.

Encourage your child to trust their instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, they should walk away from the situation and find a trusted adult or call for help.

Teach your child that they should never talk to strangers or accept anything from them, including rides, gifts, or invitations to go somewhere.

Encourage children to avoid being alone at the bus stop if possible.

If you see something that doesn’t feel right, call the police department at (425) 888-3333 and select option 1, or call 911 in an emergency.





