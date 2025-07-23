Bellevue fight ends in shooting; 1 person critical

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Bellevue on Tuesday evening, which police say stemmed from an altercation.

Police say the shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. at NE 4th Street and 120th Ave NE, near the Best Buy.

The Best Buy and surrounding stores went into lockdown as a precaution.

One person was taken into custody and the victim is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Multiple shots were fired, police told KIRO 7. It appears the shooting happened during a fight, but it’s unclear what started it, police said.

