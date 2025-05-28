Police investigating possible homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a possible homicide after they found a man who had died early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to an area on S. Wilkeson Street, near Reed Elementary, just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive man with a possible gunshot wound.

Officers tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians have responded and are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

This is a developing story.

