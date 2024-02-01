Police investigating after man yelled at and shot in Seattle’s University District

Police in Seattle are investigating after a man walking his bike was shot in the leg Thursday morning.

Early Thursday morning, officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of 7th Avenue Northeast.

911 callers reported hearing shots in the area and people yelling.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg on the off-ramp to 45th Avenue Northeast.

The man told police that an unknown man yelled at him for unknown reasons, and then shot him.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for his injury.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

