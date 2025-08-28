Police investigating after car hits pedestrian in Monroe

Fryelands Boulevard in Monroe was shut down Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a car, according to Monroe Police.

By 10:26 a.m., Freylands Boulevard had reopened to traffic.

Police said the collision happened between 152nd Street Southeast and 156th Street Southeast, forcing the closure of the road in both directions.

Officers described the crash as serious and said detours were put in place while emergency crews responded.

The closure is expected to last more than an hour, police said.

Drivers traveling in the area are being asked to avoid Fryelands Boulevard and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

