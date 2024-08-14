Police investigate two same-day break-in attempts at Snoqualmie Bank of America

SNOQUALMIE — The Snoqualmie Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect who attempted to burglarize an ATM vestibule at the Bank of America in Snoqualmie on Wednesday.

The suspect broke into a non-public room behind the building where the ATMs are located and tried unsuccessfully to pry into the machines.

According to Chief Brian Lynch of the Snoqualmie Police Department, the first alarm was triggered at 7:08 a.m. when the suspect broke into the area.

Officers responded quickly, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

A second alarm was triggered at 9:30 a.m., and officers arrived within three minutes, but the suspect had again managed to escape.

The ATM vestibule, located in the 7700 block of Center Boulevard, requires customers to scan their cards for entry.

The suspect bypassed this by breaking into a door at the back of the building to access the restricted area.

Police have released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone who may recognize the person or have information that could assist in the investigation to contact the Snoqualmie Police Department at 425-888-3333, option 2.

