Police investigate fatal shooting in South Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department says that a man died after suffering a gunshot wound in Tacoma.
Police say the shooting happened around 6:55 pm on Sunday.
Officers say that they responded to a call of gunfire on 58th Street near S Orchard Street and S 56th Street.
When they arrived, officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The officer tried to give the man lifesaving aid, but he was pronounced dead once emergency crews arrived.
TPD detectives are currently investigating the shooting.
