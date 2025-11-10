Police investigate fatal shooting in South Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department says that a man died after suffering a gunshot wound in Tacoma.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:55 pm on Sunday.

Officers say that they responded to a call of gunfire on 58th Street near S Orchard Street and S 56th Street.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officer tried to give the man lifesaving aid, but he was pronounced dead once emergency crews arrived.

TPD detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

©2025 Cox Media Group