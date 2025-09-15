Police investigate deadly crash in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says that they are investigating a crash where a truck ran into a person in Chinatown-International District (CID).

The crash happened on Sunday at 12th Avenue South and South King Street at 10:30 a.m.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they found a person with life-threatening injuries.

The person was transported to Harborview Medical Center but died sometime after he arrived.

The driver of the truck was found not to be drunk or on drugs by police.

No one was arrested.

Seattle Police say that they are using cameras at the intersection to assist with the investigation.

SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad has taken over the investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group