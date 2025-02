CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team in Lewis County busted a known drug house on Thursday in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue in Centralia.

Officers were doing a compliance check at the home where they found drugs, scales, and other paraphernalia including a bag reading ‘definitely not a bag full of drugs.’

Police arrested Albert L. Brown at the home, a known drug dealer and registered sex offender charged with the intent to deliver meth.

Police find interesting discovery in Centralia drug bust (Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team)





