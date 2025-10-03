Police: Drunk man pretends to be Walmart employee to break into store after hours for more beer

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an intoxicated man who allegedly entered a Port Angeles Walmart through an employee door after-hours to get more beer-- all the while wearing a Walmart vest as if he were employed there.

Deputies responded to the Walmart on E Kolonels Way around 2 a.m. on Oct. 1 when employees reported that someone was trying to break in.

They told dispatch that a man who appeared drunk was entered the store through a back entrance. He had a blue Walmart vest with a nametag that said “Greg.”

The employees said they immediately recognized that he didn’t work there and confronted him.

The man got into a fight stance and appeared to try and provoke an altercation, deputies said. He then ran off, dropping his vest in the parking lot.

The man left his car in the parking lot, so deputies knew he would be back.

They were able to identify the person by running his license plate and checking surveillance footage.

A deputy found the man hiding near the truck entrance. He matched the description provided by staff and was positively identified as the person whom employees confronted.

The man told deputies that he had been drinking alcohol and went to the store for more beer, and that he “wore the Walmart vest to make it appear he was an employee while unlawfully entering the store," deputies said.

He was booked into Clallam County Jail for second-degree attempted burglary.

