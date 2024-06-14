Police: Drunk Kent woman tries to steal her Uber driver’s car

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old woman from Kent was arrested Friday morning after drunkenly hitting her Uber driver and trying to take his car, according to the Kent Police Department.

Kent police arrived at an apartment complex on East Hill to find the woman in the Uber driver’s seat, hitting him with her phone repeatedly.

According to the driver, he had picked her up in Everett, and she immediately fell asleep in his car. She woke up angry for unknown reasons and started to yell at the driver, at which point he pulled over and got out to call 911.

She took that chance to jump out of the back seat and run around the car, straight into the driver’s seat. Surveillance video shows her attempting to take the car and hitting the driver when he told her to get out.

The officers arrived and placed her into handcuffs, charging her with misdemeanor assault and vehicle trespass.

Kent PD said they asked the woman some basic questions they usually ask people they contact, and shared a few of her responses. She supposedly gave a birthdate that would make her 4 years old, claimed that the Uber driver was a maintenance man who had placed her into handcuffs when he came to fix her sink, and denied ever being in the Uber in the first place.





