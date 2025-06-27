Police discover, rescue endangered cats while serving search warrant on suspected child predator

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver, Washington, ended up rescuing several cats from hazardous conditions while serving a search warrant on a suspected child predator’s home on Wednesday.

According to Vancouver PD, the unsafe environment required officers to wear gas masks and Tyvek suits. At least 10 dead cats were found inside the home.

Clark County Animal Control assisted in the animal rescue operation.

Vancouver police report that Maurice Holmes was booked into the Clark County Jail for three counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct‍. They also added that 10 or more first-degree animal cruelty charges are being referred.

