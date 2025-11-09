Suspect arrested after police investigate business robberies in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department (RPD) says a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of robberies targeting small businesses in Renton.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) arrested the suspect after developing probable cause for the charges. The string of robberies began in mid-October, causing concern among local business owners.

RPD says that investigators are reviewing additional cases to see if the suspect is connected to other robberies.

Police say they have search warrants for the suspect’s home and car. The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, when prosecutors will decide on charges.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail and faces multiple charges, including eight counts of Robbery 1st Degree, seven counts of Assault, and illegal gun possession.

