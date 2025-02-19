Police car stolen in Arlington, suspect caught

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was stolen by a fleeing suspect following a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Arlington police were initially looking for a man who had hit a vehicle while driving a truck and trailer in Arlington.

The suspect then reportedly drove to a family member’s house near Edgecomb and crashed into their garage. When officers arrived, the suspect was arguing with a family member. While a deputy was trying to de-escalate the situation, the suspect climbed into the deputy’s patrol car and started driving down the driveway.

Two Arlington officers were able to pin the stolen patrol car as it was leaving the driveway and arrest the suspect.

No injuries were reported, and there were only minor scratches to the deputy’s car.

©2025 Cox Media Group