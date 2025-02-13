Police: Bouquet-stealing bandits rob flower stand at gunpoint

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a flower stand near Northgate Station was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

The two bouquets, which contained roses and other flowers, were stolen on Wednesday evening — just two days before Valentine’s Day.

According to police, the 31-year-old woman who owns the stand was visibly upset when they arrived. The woman reportedly told officers she was staying warm in her car due to the cold weather and was monitoring her flower stand when at about 6:24 p.m., she spotted a silver car pull up to look at the arrangements.

She said the driver got out of the car and snatched two bouquets, worth about $60, and gave them to a passenger in the back seat without paying.

The woman then approached the car and stood near the open door to keep it ajar while asking the suspects if she could help them pay. However, the woman said the driver swore at her, and a passenger in the front seat of the car held a gun in his lap and pointed it at her.

The woman was terrified and disengaged, and the driver shut the car door and drove off. Police say at least two of the flower stand foes were reported to be men, in their late teens to early twenties.

The Seattle Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





