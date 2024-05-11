Silver Alert issued for missing Seattle woman

WEST SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) released a picture of a missing and endangered 79-year-old woman on Saturday, May 11.

The missing woman, Jonette, is described as 5′1″, thin build, brown/gray hair, and brown eyes. Officers are unsure of her clothing.

She has dementia and her last known location was the 4700 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest in Seattle.

SPD asks the public to call 911 with any information.

