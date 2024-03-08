Police arrive at Northgate shooting scene to find no victims; wounded man found at hospital

SEATTLE — A man was seriously hurt after he was shot in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Thursday night.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., emergency dispatchers started getting calls about shots fired around North 101st Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Police arrived to find shell casings but no victims.

Shortly after, a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center. He was driven there by an unidentified woman.

At that time, he was in serious condition.

Investigators learned the victim was shot at the Northgate scene where the shell casings were found.

Seattle Police Gun Violence Unit detectives are working to find out what led up to the gunfire.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

