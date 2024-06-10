Police arrest robbery suspect, find weapons, body armor, ammunition

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a robbery suspect and found weapons, body armor, and ammunition.

Around 10:58 a.m. on June 5, police answered a call of an assault and threats in the 400 block of Minor Avenue North.

The investigation found that the suspect had repeatedly assaulted, threatened, and stolen from a victim over time, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail.

Police completed a warrant search of the home and found multiple firearms, body armor, and ammunition.

Suspect found with body armor, ammunition, weapons (Seattle Police Department)

Detectives are investigating and may request additional charges.

