Police arrest robbery suspect, find weapons, body armor, ammunition

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a robbery suspect and found weapons, body armor, and ammunition.
Around 10:58 a.m. on June 5, police answered a call of an assault and threats in the 400 block of Minor Avenue North.
The investigation found that the suspect had repeatedly assaulted, threatened, and stolen from a victim over time, police said.
The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail.
Police completed a warrant search of the home and found multiple firearms, body armor, and ammunition.
Detectives are investigating and may request additional charges.
