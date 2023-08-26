Police arrest man for trying to lure a 4-year-old in Lake City

LAKE CITY — A woman called 911 after a man tried to lure her 4-year-old daughter into his vehicle using a stuffed animal next to the main entrance of her school Thursday afternoon.

Police got reports that a suspicious vehicle was parked in Lake City behind a playground near the 13000 block of 20th Avenue Northeast. The mother said that she was watching her daughter ride a bike near the school when she saw a black Ford Mustang with its driver-side door open.

As her child walked by the open door, the mother said the suspect began to wave a stuffed animal at her and asked her to come to him. Instead of doing what she was asked, the child ran to her mother before leaving the parking lot.

When police arrived they found the suspect along with a stuffed animal, pillows, and blankets that were all in the car with him.

The 24-year-old man was arrested for luring a minor and did not try to explain his actions.





©2023 Cox Media Group