Police arrest man in stolen car after chase, crash near Lake Sammamish Park boat launch

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah police say a privately owned license plate reader helped them track down a stolen car outside a business on East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast.

It happened on Tuesday evening, sparking a brief chase and eventually a crash near the Lake Sammamish Park boat launch.

Officers spotted the silver Honda near Black Nugget Road a short time later. When they tried pulling it over, the driver sped off, weaving in and out of heavy traffic and dodging into oncoming lanes.

Police say they stopped chasing the car to avoid putting people in danger.

A short time later, officers say the driver crashed near the roundabout at East Lake Sammamish Parkway SE and SE 43rd Way.

Nobody was hurt.

Two people got out and tried to run away, but police caught up with them.

The silver Honda was confirmed to have been reported stolen out of Seattle

The driver was booked into King County Jail for felony possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude law enforcement. The passenger was booked into King County Jail on a $50,000 felony arrest warrant.

