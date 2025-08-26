Police: 20-year-old man arrested for DUI hit and run in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) says a 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly crashing into multiple parked cars while under the influence.

At around 11:20 p.m., LPD received reports of a Dodge Challenger crashing into the cars near the Hillside Apartment Complex on 52nd Avenue West.

Police say they found the Charger totaled, and the driver was showing signs of intoxication.

He was arrested and booked into jail with three counts of hit and run and DUI.

