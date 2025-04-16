Point Defiance Zoo welcomes eight meerkat kits

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium says its meerkat mob is growing.

Moms Keeya and Naledi each gave birth to four healthy kits.

Keeya’s kits were born in mid-March, and the zoo says they are beginning to explore their habitat in the Kids’ Zone area, so there’s a chance visitors may catch a glimpse of them.

Naledi’s litter was born earlier this month, and the kits are still bonding with mom in their behind-the-scenes den.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these pups to the mob,” said Natalie Davis, a curator at the zoo. “Each birth is a wonderful opportunity to connect guests with this fascinating species.”

Zoo staff said Keeya and Naledi’s pregnancies lasted about eleven weeks, which is typical for meerkats. Litters generally include three to four pups.

According to the zoo, meerkats are born just under an ounce, and mostly hairless, with their eyes and ears closed. Their eyes open at around two weeks of age, and they begin eating solid food at three weeks. By week four, they start venturing outside their den. Around nine weeks, they are fully weaned and adventurous.

Meerkats are native to the African savannah and are part of the mongoose family. The weasel-like creatures live in arid, sandy environments. They have dark eye patches to reduce glare from the sun and protective membranes to shield their eyes while digging.

