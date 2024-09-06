Point Defiance Zoo awaits birth of endangered Malayan tapir calf

TACOMA, Wash. — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is expecting the birth of an endangered Malayan tapir calf.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the number of tapirs is decreasing in the wild as their natural habitat is lost to human development.

The zoo says 9-year-old Yuna is about 10 to 12 months pregnant with partner Baku’s calf.

The gestation period for tapirs is about 13 to 14 months long, so Yuna will be due within the next few months.

“Yuna has been trained to remain calm and still during wellness exams, which allowed our veterinary and keeper staff to confirm her pregnancy through ultrasound,” said Curator Telena Welsh in a news release.

Welsh added that Yuna’s care team has been giving her additional ‘scratch-down sessions’ to make her feel comfortable as she gains weight.

“Not only does Yuna appear to enjoy the massage, but it allows the keeper and veterinary teams to do additional health checks on both Yuna and, eventually, the calf,” said Welsh.

The zoo says this is not only the pair’s second calf, but the second calf ever for the zoo.

“For their first several months of life, tapir calves are endearingly compared to watermelons. They are a distinct blackish-brown color with white stripes and spots or splotches on their bodies. This configuration helps the fragile newborns stay better camouflaged among the foliage,” the zoo said in a news release.

Tapir calves nurse until about six months and typically remain with their mothers until they are 12 to 18 months old.

Adult female tapirs can grow up to about 1,000 pounds; males, the smaller of the species, can top 800 pounds.

Zoo guests who stop by the Asian Forest Sanctuary habitats in the coming months may be able to see Yuna’s growing “baby bump”.

