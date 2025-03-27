Planet Fitness is coming to Lakewood. Here’s when.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Planet Fitness announced it will open its new fitness center in Lakewood on March 31.
According to a news release, the center will take over the former 24 Hour Fitness location on Lakewood Town Center Boulevard.
The company says the new location will feature:
● 90 pieces of strength equipment, including free weights, strength machines, and plate-loaded bench presses, hack squats, and a seated calf machine
● 62 pieces of cardio equipment
● Free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer
● Dedicated stretching and abs area
● Training area equipped with the PF360 Connexus Functional Training System, including TRX equipment, kettlebells, etc.
● Functional training room for agility training
● Black Card Spa® area for PF Black Card® members featuring HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, hybrid tanning beds, Beauty Angel red light therapy, recovery loungers, and HydroMassage bed
● Numerous flat-screen televisions
● Free WiFi
● TVs with wireless connections to all cardio equipment
Planet Fitness has over 50 locations in Washington.
New members can join with no commitment for $1 down, $15 a month for the Classic Card membership or $1 down, then $19.99/month for the PF Black Card® membership through Apr. 17.
The Lakewood club will be open and staffed
Monday: 5 a.m. until midnight
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 24 hours
Friday: midnight to 9 p.m.
Weekends: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
