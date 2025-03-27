Planet Fitness is coming to Lakewood. Here’s when.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Planet Fitness announced it will open its new fitness center in Lakewood on March 31.

According to a news release, the center will take over the former 24 Hour Fitness location on Lakewood Town Center Boulevard.

The company says the new location will feature:

● 90 pieces of strength equipment, including free weights, strength machines, and plate-loaded bench presses, hack squats, and a seated calf machine

● 62 pieces of cardio equipment

● Free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer

● Dedicated stretching and abs area

● Training area equipped with the PF360 Connexus Functional Training System, including TRX equipment, kettlebells, etc.

● Functional training room for agility training

● Black Card Spa® area for PF Black Card® members featuring HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, hybrid tanning beds, Beauty Angel red light therapy, recovery loungers, and HydroMassage bed

● Numerous flat-screen televisions

● Free WiFi

● TVs with wireless connections to all cardio equipment

Planet Fitness has over 50 locations in Washington.

New members can join with no commitment for $1 down, $15 a month for the Classic Card membership or $1 down, then $19.99/month for the PF Black Card® membership through Apr. 17.

The Lakewood club will be open and staffed

Monday: 5 a.m. until midnight

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 24 hours

Friday: midnight to 9 p.m.

Weekends: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.





