SEATAC, Wash. — Two Alaska Airlines planes clipped wings at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Saturday afternoon, forcing passengers to deplane.

According to a statement from the FAA, Alaska Airlines Flights 1190 and 1094 clipped wings in the gate area at SeaTac around 12:15 p.m.

Passengers then deplaned at the gate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

