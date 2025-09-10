Pipe bomb discovered under bed in Bremerton home after man’s death

A pipe bomb was discovered inside a home in unincorporated Bremerton after the recent death of its resident, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

A relative cleaning the house on the 3000 block of Nipsic Avenue Northeast came across the device around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said she found it under a bed while going through belongings left behind after the man who lived there died.

The device measured about four inches long and was wrapped in tape, with a visible fuse extending from one end.

Deputies requested help from the Washington State Patrol Interagency Bomb Squad, which responded to the scene.

Bomb technicians used x-ray equipment to examine the item and determined it contained a powdered substance believed to be explosive.

The team collected the device and transported it for safe disposal.

Authorities have not said how long the device may have been in the home or whether anyone else was aware of it before it was found.

